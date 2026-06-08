TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray quits party, Resigns from RS

Kolkata/New Delhi, June 8:

In a major political development, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Monday resigned from both the party and his position as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, amid a deepening internal crisis within the organisation.

Ray’s resignation is being seen as a significant setback for the Mamata Banerjee-led party, which has been grappling with growing dissent and rebellion within its ranks in recent weeks.

According to reports, the veteran leader submitted his resignation to the Rajya Sabha Chairman and also communicated his decision to quit the party leadership. The move comes at a time when TMC is facing turbulence following a series of defections and internal disagreements.

Ray, a long-time member of the Upper House, had recently made strong remarks about the party’s internal functioning and hinted at wider unrest among its MPs.

His exit is likely to intensify concerns over the party’s stability, especially with speculation of further dissent within its parliamentary wing.

The resignation also carries political significance as it coincides with key opposition-level engagements at the national level, where TMC has been playing an important role. Observers say the development could have wider implications for the party’s position within opposition alliances and its future political strategy.