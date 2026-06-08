Construction material prices surge across TN Hit building sector

Chennai, June 8:

Prices of key construction materials, including jelly stones, M-sand and P-sand, have risen sharply across several districts in Tamil Nadu, putting significant pressure on the construction sector.

According to market sources, the price of jelly, which was earlier sold at ₹3,300 per unit, has increased by ₹500 and is now being sold at ₹3,800.

Similarly, M-sand prices have climbed from ₹4,000 to ₹4,500 per unit, while P-sand has risen from ₹5,000 to ₹5,500.

Industry experts attribute the price rise to global factors, particularly the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States, which have disrupted crude oil supply in West Asia.

The resulting increase in petrol and diesel prices has driven up transportation costs, directly impacting the prices of construction materials.

The sudden surge has affected both residential and commercial construction activities, with builders and contractors facing higher input costs.

Stakeholders in the sector say the continued rise in material prices could delay projects and increase the overall cost of construction, adding to the financial burden on consumers.