Suicide attempt sparks POCSO probe in Chennai

Chennai, June 8:

Chennai police have launched an investigation after a 46-year-old woman allegedly attempted suicide, accusing her partner of sexually abusing her 15-year-old daughter and claiming that he had not been arrested.

The Puzhal All Women Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and initiated a probe. Officials said the allegations are being verified, adding that preliminary inquiries suggest the complaint may be linked to a personal dispute.

According to police, the woman married her current partner in 2018 after separating from her first husband, with whom she has two children. In the last week of May, a domestic argument reportedly escalated into a physical altercation between the partner and the woman’s son. The man allegedly called his associates, who assaulted the boy, leading to his arrest.

Police said that after his release on bail, the woman filed a fresh complaint alleging that her partner had misbehaved with her daughter, a Class 10 student, while under the influence of alcohol.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital and is said to be in stable condition. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the facts of the case.