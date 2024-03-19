LS polls: KMDK fields Suriamoorthi from Namakkal 

In a significant development, the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) has announced S. Suriamoorthi as its candidate for the Namakkal Parliamentary Constituency, which has been allotted to the party by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as part of the INDIA bloc. Suriamoorthi will contest under the DMK’s iconic ‘rising sun’ symbol. In a significant development, the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) has announced S. Suriamoorthi as its candidate for the Namakkal Parliamentary Constituency, which has been allotted to the party by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as part of the INDIA bloc. Suriamoorthi will contest under the DMK’s iconic ‘rising sun’ symbol.

At 51 years old, S. Suriamoorthi hails from Sivagiri in Kodumudi block and currently resides in Namakkal. With a background in farming and construction activities, he brings a wealth of experience to the political arena. Despite unsuccessful bids in previous Assembly elections, including contests in Modakkurichi in 2001, Vellakoil in 2006, and as the party candidate in Modakkurichi in 2016, Suriamoorthi has remained steadfast in his commitment to serving his community.

Having joined KMDK in 2007, Suriamoorthi has served as the youth wing secretary for the past seven years, demonstrating his dedication to grassroots mobilization and activism. He has actively participated in numerous farmers’ protests, advocating for the rights and welfare of agricultural workers. Notably, he endured imprisonment in 2011 for his involvement in such movements, underscoring his unwavering resolve in championing social justice causes.

The announcement of Suriamoorthi’s candidature was made by party general secretary E.R. Eswaran in Erode, where he expressed confidence in the INDIA alliance’s collective efforts to secure victory across all 40 Parliamentary constituencies, including Puducherry. Eswaran emphasized the alliance’s commitment to working collaboratively to achieve a resounding victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.