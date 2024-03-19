MDMK announces Durai Vaiko as Tiruchy LS candidate

Speaking to reporters, MDMK general secretary Vaiko revealed that the decision to nominate Durai Vaiko was unanimously taken during the governing council meeting, with no opposition from members. Durai Vaiko’s candidature signals the party’s strategic move to assert its presence in the electoral fray while aligning with larger political alliances.

“Tiruchy constituency is DMK’s fort. With the support of DMK, we are confident of securing victory in the election. Additionally, our cadre will work tirelessly to ensure the success of alliance candidates in other constituencies,” stated Vaiko, underlining the collaborative efforts between MDMK and its alliance partners.

Explaining the rationale behind not contesting using DMK’s Rising Sun symbol, which the party utilized in the 2019 elections, Vaiko cited concerns over losing individuality and potential legal complications. He emphasized that contesting under DMK’s symbol could dilute MDMK’s distinct identity within the alliance.

“We have requested the Election Commission to allocate the Top symbol for our party. If granted, we will proceed with it. However, if we do not secure the symbol, we are prepared to contest using any other symbol allocated by the Commission,” Vaiko added, highlighting the party’s readiness to adapt to the electoral dynamics.