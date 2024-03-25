Prominent candidates file nominations for LS polls

Chennai: On the auspicious occasion of Panguni Uthiram, candidates from various political parties in Tamil Nadu seized the opportunity to file their nominations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls today.

Among the notable candidates who submitted their nomination papers were V. Selvaraj of the Communist Party of India (CPI) from Nagapattinam and Durai Vaiko of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) from Tiruchy.

Representing the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Singai Ramachandran and L. Murugan, who is contesting from Nilgiris on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, also filed their nominations today.

Additionally, Sowmiya Anbumani, wife of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Anbumani Ramadoss, filed her nomination from Dharmapuri constituency. Senthilnathan, representing the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), submitted his papers from Tiruchy, while Jallikattu Rajesh of the Naam Tamilar Katchi filed nominations from the same constituency.

Former Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS), contesting as an independent candidate with BJP’s support from Ramanathapuram, also appeared before the Collectorate to file his nomination papers. His arrival was met with enthusiastic support from his followers, who greeted him with garlands and burst crackers.

As the nomination process gains momentum, candidates from various political parties are actively participating in the democratic exercise, seeking the support of voters in their respective constituencies. The filing of nominations which ends 27 March, marks a significant step towards the electoral process, setting the stage for a spirited contest in the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile leaders of several parties have began their campaign for 19 April polls.

Speaking at rallies in Tiruchy and Thanjavur, Chief Minister and DMK president Stalin launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that their return to power would jeopardize democratic norms and even threaten the existence of states.

Stalin emphasized the pivotal role of the 2024 elections in determining the future of democracy in India. He warned that a BJP-led government would undermine federalism, parliamentary processes, and democratic principles, potentially leading to a scenario where states lose their autonomy.

The Chief Minister also accused the BJP of targeting opposition leaders ahead of the elections, alleging that they are being arrested to suppress dissent and prevent them from campaigning effectively. He criticized Prime Minister Modi for failing to disburse funds to Tamil Nadu and suggested that the BJP is resorting to divisive tactics to gain electoral advantage.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary addressed a rally in Tiruchy alleged that the ruling DMK is a family party and a corporate company with an aim to ‘loot’ at the Centre by coming to power.

Palaniswami alleged Stalin was a puppet and asked what could be expected from him. “What did CM Stalin achieve in three years after assuming power?” he asked.

On the NEET issue, Palaniswami dared the DMK leadership for a debate over which regime introduced NEET. Furthermore, Palaniswami, leader of the opposition said it was the UPA regime, in which Congress and DMK were key constituents, that introduced NEET.