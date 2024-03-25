Class 10 State board exams from tomorrow

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is gearing up for the commencement of the Class 10 board exams, scheduled to start from March 26 and conclude on April 8.

The first exam will cover language subjects, marking the beginning of a crucial period for nearly 9.38 lakh students across the state.

Of the total number of students appearing for the exams, approximately 9.10 lakh are from 12,616 schools, while the remaining candidates include 28,827 individuals and 235 inmates. With such a substantial number of students participating in the examinations, meticulous planning and coordination are essential to ensure smooth conduct and fair evaluation.

The Directorate of Government Examination has undertaken comprehensive measures to facilitate the smooth execution of the board exams. A total of 4,107 examination centers have been established across the state to accommodate the candidates. Additionally, a robust workforce comprising 48,700 teachers has been deployed as invigilators to oversee the examination process diligently.

To maintain the integrity of the examinations and prevent malpractice, 4,591 flying squads have been mobilized to conduct surprise inspections and monitor exam centers closely. Special monitoring teams, led by District Collectors, Principal Education Officers, and Revenue Department officials, have also been formed to address any unforeseen challenges and ensure adherence to examination protocols.

The results of the Class 10 board exams are expected to be declared on May 10, following the conclusion of the examination period. As students prepare to showcase their academic prowess and diligence, the education authorities remain committed to upholding the standards of fairness, transparency, and accountability throughout the examination process.