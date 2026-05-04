Assam Election: BJP leads in 80 seats; Congress trails with 24

As counting for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections progresses on May 4, early trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI) suggest a commanding lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies.

As of the latest updates, the BJP is leading in 79 to 80 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 64 in the 126-member assembly.

The Indian National Congress (INC) is currently trailing significantly, maintaining leads in only 24 seats, as the party struggles to make inroads against the incumbent government.

Among other parties, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) is showing strength in its traditional strongholds with 10 leads, while the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is ahead in 9 seats.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has maintained a substantial lead in his constituency of Jalukbari, while opposition leader Gaurav Gogoi is locked in a close contest in Jorhat.

This election follows a historic 85.91% voter turnout, and if current trends hold, it would mark a third consecutive term for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.

Counting remains fluid, with final results expected to be solidified by this evening as round-wise data continues to be uploaded by the ECI.