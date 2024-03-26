Excise scam: Kavitha sent to judicial custody till Apr 9

The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday sent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 9 in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Meanwhile, the Court has fixed April 1 for hearing on interim bail plea moved by K Kavitha.

ED on Tuesday moved an application before Rouse Avenue Court seeking court direction to send Kavitha to judicial custody. The probe agency, stated before Rouse Avenue Court that during her remand period, they recorded her statement, interrogated her, and confronted her with several individuals and digital records. ED while seeking Judicial custody of K Kavitha stated that the arrestee (K Kavitha) is highly influential and there is every likelihood the arrestee will influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence if released, it may hamper the ongoing investigation.

The agency said it is still further investigating the role of the arrestee in the instant matter and is unearthing the further proceeds of crime and identifying the other person who are involved or connected with the process or activities related to proceeds of crime. Investigation into economic crimes is more complex than the ordinary crimes as economic offenders are resourceful and influential persons having deep roots in the society and commit the said crimes in a carefully planned and meticulous manner, thereby rendering the investigation process a complicated exercise. Therefore, the accused may please be remanded to judicial custody.