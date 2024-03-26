No alliance with Akali in Punjab for BJP

BJP’s Punjab unit head Sunil Jakhar announced on Tuesday that the party will independently contest the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. This declaration was made amidst speculation about the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP reestablishing their alliance for the parliamentary elections. The voting for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats will take place on June 1, during the final phase of the seven-phase elections. “The BJP has decided to stand alone in the Punjab Lok Sabha elections,” Jakhar confirmed.

This decision was made by the BJP in response to feedback from the public and party members. Jakhar stated, “The accomplishments of the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership are well-known to everyone.” Jakhar also noted that over the past decade, the BJP has ensured that farmers’ produce is purchased at the minimum support price.