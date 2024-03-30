LS polls: War of words between leaders

Chennai: As Tamil Nadu gears up for the upcoming parliamentary elections, the political atmosphere in the State is heating up with campaigns from major parties reaching a feverish pitch.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the riling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are actively engaging in rallies, roadshows, and public meetings to woo voters across the state.

All parties are leaving no stone unturned to sway voters in their favour. The AIADMK, led by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, is focusing its campaign on highlighting the achievements of its government in the past years. They are emphasizing their development initiatives, welfare schemes, and efforts to address the concerns of the people.

On the other hand, the DMK, under the leadership of MK Stalin, is aggressively campaigning against the AIADMK government, accusing it of not doing anything for welfare of the people when they ruled the State.

Meanwhile, the BJP is making efforts to strengthen its presence in Tamil Nadu by highlighting its national agenda.

Meanwhile, Stalin launched a scathing attack on AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), accusing him of lacking the courage to oppose the Governor’s actions despite ending the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at a public event, Stalin lambasted EPS for what he perceived as a lack of vocal opposition to Governor RN Ravi, even after the AIADMK severed ties with the BJP. Stalin questioned EPS’s silence on critical issues, including the Governor’s alleged obstruction of government schemes aimed at benefiting the people of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief and party’s candidate from Coimbatore, K Annamalai, exuded confidence in the party win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said that June 4, the day of the vote counting, will attest to the huge wave for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the State. Annamalai said, “Our NDA candidates are working very hard. The people of Tamil Nadu have decided that in this national election. People are going to vote with a national perspective and come April 19, all of Tamil Nadu is waiting to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for the kind of work he has done in the past 10 years. June 4 will attest to the fact that Tamil Nadu will come Modiji’s way, that is, in a very big way.”