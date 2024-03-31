LS polls: 950 candidates in fray in Tamil Nadu for 39 LS seats

A total of 950 candidates are in the fray for the April 19 single-phase polling to Lok Sabha elections in the state, after the last date for withdrawal of nominations came to a close on Saturday.

With the final list of the candidates out, the EC has also finalised the symbols for the independents and unrecognised political parties. VCK, which is contesting in two seats – Chidambaram and Villupuram reserved constituencies have been allotted pot and MDMK got a matchbox symbol. Former CM O Panneerselvam who is contesting as an independent in the Ramanathapuram LS seat has the jackfruit symbol.

According to the Election Commission, in all 1,749 nominations were filed. Of them, 1,085 nominations were found valid and 135 were withdrawn.