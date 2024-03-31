I-T notice to Congress is warning to all political parties, says P Chidambaram

The Income Tax department’s notice to the Congress, imposing a penalty of Rs 135 crore, was a warning to all political parties in the country and the public too, of the BJP’s intention to destroy the parties, former union minister P Chidambaram alleged on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday received fresh notices from the income-tax department, asking it to pay another Rs 1,823.08 crore.

”The BJP government imposed a fine of Rs 135 crore on the Congress party though the saffron party obtained Rs 8,250 crore through electoral bonds. This is a warning to the political parties and people that the BJP wants to destroy all the parties,” Chidambaram told reporters here.

Through the move, the BJP hoped to remain as the only party in the country, he said. ”It’s agenda of ‘One nation, One election’ is nothing but ‘One country, One party.’ This warning is for everyone,” the senior Congress leader said and added that pe