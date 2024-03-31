IPL: LSG defeats PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings to score its first season win at their home ground Ekana. At one point, Punja Kings were in cruise control mode at 102/0. Making his IPL debut, Mayank Yadav took the breakthrough wicket of Jonny Bairstow. From there on, wickets of Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma fell in quick succession.

Nicholas Pooran, LSG captain, said, Wonderful start, nice to win in front of the home crowd. We had conversations, spoke about getting good starts. Spoke about getting the right combinations. It was a good total. It’s a big venue, one side is big, one side short. It’s about getting wickets and getting boundaries. It’s only going to get challenging. Shikhar and Bairstow played well. They didn’t take the game away from us as we got wickets at the right time. Mayank’s was the story of the night.That was an inspiring performance, he (Mayank) is a young guy. He showed the entire world how good he is. He is not only fast, but also is accurate. It’s the beauty of the IPL, gives the local players to perform. Wonderful platform. Every game is an opportunity, expect them to get better with every game. The groundsmen have contributed, as a batsman you can’t ask for anything more.