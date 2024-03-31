Cong protests against I-T notices

A large number of Congress leaders and workers carried out a sit-in protest on Saturday in Kerala’s capital over the Income Tax notices issued to the party, and alleged that the ruling BJP is trying to “choke” it financially ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The protest was organised in front of the Income Tax Department office here by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Inaugurating the sit-in protest, KPCC acting President M M Hassan launched a scathing attack against the BJP government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The objective of the BJP is to choke the Congress party financially and keep it completely out of election-related activities,” he alleged.