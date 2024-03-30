Udhayanidhi accuses Modi of election-driven visits to TN

During an impassioned election campaign in Arcot, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the Union government of consistently neglecting the welfare of Tamil Nadu. Stalin’s remarks underscored a broader narrative of perceived governmental indifference towards the state’s needs, particularly during times of crisis.Referring to Prime Minister Modi as ‘Mr. 29 paise,’ Stalin alleged that despite the significant tax contributions from Tamil Nadu residents, the central government allocates a paltry 29 paise per citizen for their welfare, neglecting essential public services and infrastructure projects.Drawing attention to the recent cyclone that wreaked havoc across Tamil Nadu, affecting multiple districts and causing extensive damage, Stalin criticized the absence of Prime Minister Modi during the crisis. Despite the state’s substantial financial losses, estimated at Rs 34,000 crore, the central government purportedly failed to provide adequate assistance, even after inspections by Union ministers.Furthermore, Udhayanidhi highlighted the stalled progress of essential projects such as the Madurai AIIMS hospital, alleging governmental apathy towards addressing the healthcare needs of Tamil Nadu residents.Turning his focus to the role of Governor R N Ravi, Udhayanidhi accused him of displaying allegiance to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and advocating for policies that undermine Tamil identity and culture. He cited instances where Governor Ravi reportedly refused to acknowledge prominent Tamil figures and opposed the singing of the Tamil-Thai Vazhthu anthem, further alleging close ties between the Governor and the BJP.Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized the significance of preserving Tamil heritage and identity, asserting that while they do not oppose the national anthem, Tamil-Thai Vazhthu holds equal importance as the cultural identity of the Tamil people.