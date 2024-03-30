Stalin criticises EPS for alleged silence on Governor

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), accusing him of lacking the courage to oppose the Governor’s actions despite ending the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at a public event, Stalin lambasted EPS for what he perceived as a lack of vocal opposition to Governor RN Ravi, even after the AIADMK severed ties with the BJP. Stalin questioned EPS’s silence on critical issues, including the Governor’s alleged obstruction of government schemes aimed at benefiting the people of Tamil Nadu. Highlighting what he deemed as disrespect towards the state Assembly by the Governor, Stalin expressed dismay at EPS’s apparent reluctance to challenge the Governor’s actions. He suggested that EPS’s failure to condemn the Governor’s interference might stem from fear or a lack of integrity. In a direct rebuke to EPS, Stalin asserted, “You don’t have the spine to oppose the Governor who wakes up only to make comments against Tamil Nadu and Tamil culture.” He urged EPS to prioritize the interests of Tamil Nadu over political alliances, calling for a focus on retrieving the state from what he perceives as detrimental influences. @@@