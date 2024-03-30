Modi takes a dig at DMK govt

In a fervent address to Tamil Nadu BJP workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, expressing shock at allegations of its involvement in drug trafficking. Modi’s remarks, delivered during the ‘Namathu Booth Valimaiyana Booth’ event via the NaMo app, underscored concerns over the detrimental impact of drug abuse on society, particularly on the younger generation.Highlighting the alarming rise in drug consumption, PM Modi emphasized the urgent need for collective action to combat this scourge, stressing that drugs are devastating the lives of the nation’s youth. He condemned the presence of alleged drug kingpins operating within Tamil Nadu, even as central government agencies intensify efforts to apprehend those involved in illicit drug trade.Addressing the root causes of drug trafficking, Modi urged for concerted efforts to eradicate this menace, affirming the Union government’s unwavering commitment to tackling the issue. He underscored the importance of upholding law and order, citing concerns over pervasive corruption and the worrisome state of public safety in Tamil Nadu.In a gesture of appreciation for Tamil culture and language, PM Modi extolled Tamil as the world’s oldest and foremost language, expressing his aspiration for global recognition of its rich heritage. He lamented the decline in the prominence of Tamil and pledged his government’s dedication to promoting its legacy on the world stage.During his interaction with BJP workers, Modi reminisced about his humble beginnings as an ordinary party cadre, resonating with the grassroots activists of the saffron party. @@@