‘LS poll result will show TN is with Modi in a very big way’

Tamil Nadu BJP chief and party’s candidate from Coimbatore, K Annamalai, exuded confidence in the party win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said that June 4, the day of the vote counting, will attest to the huge wave for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the State. Annamalai said, “Our NDA candidates are working very hard. The people of Tamil Nadu have decided that in this national election. People are going to vote with a national perspective and come April 19, all of Tamil Nadu is waiting to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for the kind of work he has done in the past 10 years. June 4 will attest to the fact that Tamil Nadu will come Modiji’s way, that is, in a very big way.”Taking a dig at the ruling DMK government in the state, he said the BJP has fulfilled all 295 promises that it gave in the 2019 election manifesto, whereas DMK couldn’t even implement 20 out of the 511 promises they made. The BJP state unit chief demanded DMK chief and Chief Minister MK Stalin present a white paper on all his poll promises and what he has done in the last 33 months. “If you look at our 2019 election manifesto, we have implemented all our 295 promises. Whereas at DMK, out of the 511 promises they made, they haven’t even implemented 20. We are demanding MK Stalin to present a white paper on all his poll promises and what he has done in the last 33 months,” Annamalai said. Earlier on Wednesday, he said there is a huge wave for PM Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu.”It is very clear there is a huge wave for PM Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu. We are extremely confident that on April 19, the people of Coimbatore, the people of Tamil Nadu will vote for PM Narendra Modi in an overwhelming manner. June 4 will herald a new era where PM Modi and all the candidates working for him will win. The BJP will get 60 per cent votes in Coimbatore,” Annamalai said.The voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu