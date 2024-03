Traffic changes on OMR Road are set to occur due to the ongoing construction of the Chennai Metro Rail. The Traffic Police have announced that starting from March 30, 2024, for a trial period of one week, certain diversions will be in place. Vehicles originating from Adyar and Thiruvanmiyur will be unable to make a right turn at SRP junction towards Velachery. Instead, a new “U” turn will be available before YMCA, followed by a left turn at SRP junction to reach their destination.