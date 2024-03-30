5527 centenarians to vote in TN

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sathya Pratha Sahoo, recently unveiled intriguing statistics shedding light on the age demographics of the state’s voters. The latest data, released on March 28, reveals a marginal increase in the total number of voters, from 6.18 crore to 6.23 crore, since the publication of the final voter list on January 22.Of particular interest is the revelation that among the 6,23,33,925 registered voters in Tamil Nadu, a notable subset comprises individuals aged above 100 years. Astonishingly, 5527 voters fall into this centenarian category, with an even more remarkable 55 individuals surpassing the remarkable milestone of 120 years of age.These statistics offer a glimpse into the diversity and longevity within Tamil Nadu’s electorate, showcasing a rich tapestry of life experiences and wisdom. The presence of such a significant number of centenarian voters underscores the resilience and vibrancy of the state’s population, reflecting a spectrum of historical, cultural, and societal influences.As Tamil Nadu prepares for future electoral processes, these demographic insights assume paramount significance. They underscore the importance of inclusive representation and the need to accommodate the diverse perspectives that shape the democratic landscape. Each voter, irrespective of age, brings a unique perspective and set of priorities to the table, enriching the discourse and decision-making process.