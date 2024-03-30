Tough times

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday gave a ‘gurantee’ that his party will take decisive action against those responsible for undermining democracy. This ‘gurantee’ comes in response to the party receiving a substantial ₹1,800 crore income tax notice, which they have labeled as “tax terrorism.”The notice pertains to the assessment years 2017-18 to 2020-21 and includes both penalty and interest.Rahul Gandhi emphasized that once the government changes, the necessary action will be taken in a manner that discourages any future attempts to harm democracy.”When the government changes, action will definitely be taken against those who are destroying democracy. And the action will be taken in such a manner that no one will have the courage to do all this again. This is my guarantee,” Rahul stated in a post shared on the microblogging platform X.The Congress party received a setback, amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign, on Friday that the Income Tax Department has served a demand notice amounting to approximately Rs 1823.08 crore. The notice covers the assessment years from 2017-18 to 2020-21 and includes penalty charges as well as accrued interest.