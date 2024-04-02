BJP demands apology from Congress, DMK

In a bold move, BJP state unit president K Annamalai has demanded a public apology from the Congress and DMK for the controversial cession of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka. Annamalai’s call for accountability comes amid escalating tensions surrounding the longstanding territorial dispute, which has deeply impacted Tamil Nadu’s fishing community.

Addressing the media in Coimbatore, Annamalai asserted that the Congress and DMK should suspend their political campaigns for the next ten days and instead focus on seeking forgiveness from the fishermen of Tamil Nadu for the grave error of relinquishing Katchatheevu. He emphasized the need for both parties to acknowledge their responsibility in the matter and take steps to rectify the historical injustice.

Dismissing allegations of political opportunism, Annamalai clarified that the BJP’s stance on the issue is motivated solely by a desire to expose the questionable actions of the DMK among the public. He reiterated the central government’s commitment to reclaiming Katchatheevu, emphasizing that a permanent solution to the dispute can only be achieved through the island’s retrieval.

Annamalai went further, attributing blame to the DMK for the plight of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen, citing alleged incidents of violence and harassment both before and after 2014. He accused former DMK Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and the Congress of orchestrating a calculated conspiracy to surrender Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka, asserting that the central government would not have relinquished the island without the DMK’s consent.

Highlighting a pattern of territorial concessions made during Congress-DMK alliances, Annamalai warned of the potential ramifications of such collaborations, suggesting a recurring theme of compromising national interests.