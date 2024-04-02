EPS hits back at Stalin

In a swift retort to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s accusations, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami asserted the essential role of the opposition party while campaigning for the AIADMK’s candidate in Arakkonam. Palaniswami’s remarks come amidst escalating tensions between the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

Responding to Stalin’s allegations that he refrained from opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palaniswami questioned the rationale behind such expectations from the opposition. He emphasized that as the opposition party, their primary duty is not to oppose but to provide constructive criticism and hold the ruling party accountable. Palaniswami underscored his commitment to advocating for the welfare of Tamil Nadu’s citizens, regardless of political affiliations.

Highlighting the AIADMK’s track record of defending Tamil Nadu’s interests, Palaniswami pointed to the party’s relentless efforts in the Parliament to secure the state’s rights over the Cauvery river water dispute. Despite being part of the BJP-led NDA alliance, AIADMK MPs steadfastly advocated for Tamil Nadu’s rights, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to the state’s welfare.

Palaniswami also took aim at CM Stalin’s governance, accusing him of prioritizing political maneuvering over effective governance. He criticized Stalin for making lofty promises to the electorate without delivering tangible results, casting doubt on the CM’s leadership abilities.

In a veiled jab at the PMK-BJP alliance, Palaniswami ridiculed the PMK for aligning with the BJP, highlighting their divergent views on critical issues such as caste census. He reiterated the AIADMK’s commitment to conducting caste surveys and promoting social justice, contrasting it with the DMK government’s purported lack of initiative in this regard.