OPS confident of victory with ‘Jackfruit’ symbol

O Panneerselvam, the ousted AIADMK leader contesting the Lok Sabha election from Ramanathapuram constituency as an independent candidate on behalf of the BJP, has kicked off his poll campaign with confidence and optimism. Speaking at the launch event in Rameswaram, Panneerselvam expressed his absolute satisfaction with the ‘Jackfruit’ symbol allotted to him by the electoral authority on a shuffling basis, referring to it as a godsend that will pave the way for his victory.

Addressing the crowd, Panneerselvam acknowledged the presence of numerous competitors sharing his profile name in the electoral fray, particularly in Ramanathapuram constituency. However, he asserted his uniqueness as the chosen candidate of the late J Jayalalithaa, former Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo. Panneerselvam emphasized his enduring connection with the people and his unwavering place in their hearts, confidently stating that no other candidate could defeat him in the upcoming election.

Panneerselvam’s decision to contest as an independent candidate aligned with the BJP marks a significant departure from his previous affiliation with the AIADMK.