Hapless MI beaten by RR

Rajasthan Royals secured their third consecutive victory in IPL 2024 by defeating Mumbai Indians by six wickets. Opting to bowl first, RR restricted MI to 125/9 and chased down the target comfortably with 27 balls remaining. Riyan Parag’s unbeaten 54 off 39 balls anchored RR’s successful run chase.

Trent Boult, Player of the Match, said, (On first over wickets) Never a certainity in this format, but happy to fill my role and take wickets with the new ball. We won the toss, did what we spoke about, got a couple of wickets and put the pressure on the batters. (On Rohit Sharma wicket) I’ve played against him a lot, and it is just about doing something different against him. Doesn’t always work this way, but happy when it does. Nandre has been a great find, wears his heart on his chest like a lot of SA bowlers do. Sandy has been doing well, although he missed out today. Ash and Chahal always chip in as well. Good to be part of this bowling unit.

Sanju Samson, RR Captain, said, I think the toss was the game changer. The wicket was too sticky to start off, and the experience of Boult and Burger helped us. He’s playing since 10-15 years, and that is what we expected with the new ball. Didn’t expect 4-5 wickets to fall, but we knew our bowlers would do well. We know we have big individuals in our team, but where we stand out is everyone recognises their role, does it and moves on. The likes of Ash and Chahal realised we had a good powerplay, and they kept it tight without really looking for wickets. (On Chahal) I think he was really fired up for this IPL, and he’s been doing well for the past 2-3 years for us.

Hardik Pandya, MI Captain, said, Yes, a tough night, we didn’t start the way we wanted to start. I wanted to counter, we were in a decent position to get us around 150-160, but my wicket allowed them to get back more into the game, I needed to do a lot more. It’s okay, we didn’t expect such a surface, but you can’t always have it as