Sinner wins Miami title

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner lifted his first trophy at the hard-court event and his second ATP Masters 1000 crown on Monday.

Sinner won this trophy after defeating Grigor Dimitrov, the 11th-seeded player from Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-1. The match lasted one hour and thirteen minutes.

With this victory, the Italian tennis player became the highest-ranked Italian tennis player and achieved his career-best ATP singles ranking of No. 2.

Sinner has won 13 ATP championships so far, including a Grand Slam match at the Australian Open in 2024. In addition, he has advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals, the French Open and US Open quarterfinals, and beyond.

After defeating No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev in the semifinals and top seed Carlos Alcarez in the quarterfinals, Sinner, a local youngster, had already generated excitement among the tennis community.

The 22-year-old has recently won the Rotterdam Open 2024 after defeating Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4 in the championship match to record his 200th victory.