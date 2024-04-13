5 killed in Sydney mall stabbings, Attacker shot dead

Australian police on Saturday said they had received reports that “multiple people” were stabbed at the busy shopping centre in Sydney. The police said six people including the attacker have died in the incident.

“She confronted the offender who had moved by this stage to level five as she continued to walk quickly behind him to catch up with him. He turned faced her raised a knife. She discharged a firearm and that person is now deceased,” the police said.

“I’m advised that there are five victims who are now deceased as a result of the actions of this offender,” police added.

The incidents occurred at the sprawling Westfield Bondi Junction mall complex, which was packed with Saturday afternoon shoppers.

The mall has been locked down and police have urged people to avoid the area.