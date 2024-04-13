Bhagwant Mann to meet Arvind Kejriwal on April 15

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on April 15, informed Tihar jail officials. In this regard, Punjab Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, AK Pandey reached Tihar jail to hold a security review of the premises.

The officials informed that jail authorities have carried out intensive security preparations ahead of CM Mann’s visit. Intelligence Bureau, the security unit of the Delhi Police and the Punjab Police held a security review of the jail.

The Tihar jail authorities had informed the Punjab CM Office that Mann could meet Kejriwal on April 15.Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody will also end on April 15, after which he will be presented in court.