BJP will not scrap reservation: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the BJP will not scrap the reservation if the party can win 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Congress is spreading this confusion. BJP will never scrap reservation. We have a majority now and did not tinker with the reservation. We abrogated Article 370 and ended the Triple Talaq but did not scrap the reservation. It is Narendra Modi’s guarantee that reservation will not be scrapped,” Amit Shah said while addressing a rally at Sakoli in Bhandara district.

He was accompanied by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP Working President Praful Patel.

“In 70 years, Congress did not scrap Article 370 but kept it as an honorless child. We removed it and brought Kashmir into the mainstream. Congress kept the Ram Mandir issue hanging for years. Modi fulfilled the Ram Mandir promise as well,” he said.