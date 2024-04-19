CSK names Gleeson as replacement for Conway

Conway, who represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the course of the last two IPL seasons, played 23 matches and scored 924 runs, which included 9 half-centuries and a highest score of unbeaten 92.
The Chennai-based franchise have added Richard Gleeson to the squad for the remainder of the season. The 33-year-old will join CSK for his reserve price of Rs 50 lakh.
Gleeson has represented England in 6 T20Is and has 9 wickets against his name. In his debut T20I, the 33-year-old picked up a three-wicket haul against India which included the scalps of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant.
Additionally, the right-arm pacer has played 90 T20s and picked 101 wickets, including a five-wicket haul. He has also taken 143 wickets in first-class cricket.
CSK, currently third in the pint table, will next play fifth-placed Lucknow Super Giants on Friday in Lucknow.