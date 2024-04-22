‘Eager for World Championship Final’

Toronto: India’s young Chess grandmaster, 17-year-old D Gukesh stamped the country’s dominance in the sport as he created history on Monday becoming the youngest-ever challenger to the world title after winning FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024 crown in Toronto.

After being crowned as the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024 champion, India’s 17-year-old Grandmaster said he is aiming to win the World Championship Final next.

With the victory, the 17-year-old qualified for the world championship final and is excited to face Ding Liren of China.

IlGukesh revealed the mental struggle he faced as he tried to win the FIDE Candidates tournament and make history for his nation.

“My next goal is to make it big at the World Championship. I am just planning to do my absolute best and try to do the right things. And be at the ideal shape required to play good chess. And I hope things will go my way,” Gukesh said.

In Round 14, Gukesh used black pieces to hold rival championship contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw and secure his victory.

Gukesh expressed that he wanted to challenge the current champion Ding, saying it has always been his aim to win the crown.

“I haven’t really thought about the preparations yet; I did not get much time to. I will soon start thinking about the match. I try to do as well as i can and give my absolute best everywhere possible. I am really eager to start preparing for the final. Going there and giving my best,” he added.