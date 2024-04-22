Karnataka is like ATM for Congress: Annamalai

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai held a roadshow along with the party’s candidate from Bengaluru South seat, Tejashvi Surya here on Monday.

Stating that in the past 10 years, not only the Modi government has implemented very good schemes for Bengaluru, but Surya has also worked extensively for the constituency, Annamalai urged people to vote for him.

“Before, only 14 central medical shops were present in this constituency but now 138 central medical shops have come; it’s because of Tejasvi Surya,” he stressed.

“Congress has become desperate because Karnataka is like an ATM for them. Even during the Assembly elections, we warned how Congress would use the state like an ATM. We are seeing it now; they are bleeding the state dry. A state that was a revenue surplus before Bommai Ji left office has become a revenue deficit now. So, people are very clear that they will not repeat the same mistake (of choosing Congress). For Lok Sabha, people will be with Modi ji and on June 4, the BJP-led NDA will sweep all 28 seats in Karnataka,” he said.

Notably, the Congress won the state assembly polls last year by defeating the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government. Annamalai also told ANI that the people of the state are with Modi Ji and on June 4, the BJP-led NDA will sweep all 28 seats in Karnataka.

“Law and order have always been in bad condition during Congress because they do appeasement politics. What happened in Hubli is not only distressing but extremely worrying. This is a shameless attitude. He is a congress corporator,” Annamalai added.