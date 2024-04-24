Congress refutes claims of party planning inheritance tax

Refuting Bharatiya Janata Party’s claim that Congress aims to impose inheritance tax in the country, party leader Jairam Ramesh said that it was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who abolished the Estate Duty in 1985.

He also demanded an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

Taking to social media platform X, Jairam Ramesh said, “The Congress has no plan whatsoever to introduce an inheritance tax. In fact, Rajiv Gandhi abolished Estate Duty in 1985.”

The Rajya Sabha MP also shared a video of BJP MP Jayant Sinha, in which the former Minister of State is advocating for estate taxes in the country.

“Please listen to BJP MP Jayant Sinha, once MoS Finance in the Modi Sarkar, and later Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance. He has spent 15 long minutes vehemently arguing in favour of an Inheritance Tax of 55%, like in the US,” Ramesh added.