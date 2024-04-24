How to take care of pets this hot weather

Chennai: With the summer heat reaching soaring temperatures in Chennai, it’s essential to take extra precautions to ensure the well-being of our furry friends.

Speaking to News Today, veterinary doctor Krishnamurthy suggests some tips on how to take care of pets during the hot weather

Provide Ample Water

Ensure that your pets have access to plenty of fresh, clean water throughout the day. Keep their water bowls filled and consider placing multiple water bowls in different areas of your home or yard.

Shade and Shelter: Create shaded areas in your home or yard where your pets can escape from the direct sun. Indoors, keep curtains or blinds closed to block out the sun’s heat. Outdoors, provide shelter such as a doghouse or a shaded area under a tree.

Avoid Midday Walks

The hottest part of the day is usually between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Avoid taking your pets for walks during this time, as hot pavement can burn their paws. Instead, opt for early morning or late evening walks when the temperature is cooler.

Limit Exercise

During hot weather, reduce the intensity and duration of your pet’s exercise. Instead of long walks or vigorous play sessions, engage in more relaxed activities indoors.

Cooling Mats and Bedding

Provide your pets with cooling mats or bedding to help them stay comfortable. These mats can be placed in their favorite resting spots and offer relief from the heat.

Avoid Hot Cars

Never leave your pets unattended in a parked car, even for a short period. Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, leading to heatstroke and even death.

Grooming

Regular grooming can help keep your pets cool during the summer months. Brushing your pet’s coat removes excess fur and helps promote air circulation. However, be cautious not to shave your pet’s fur too short, as their coat provides insulation against both heat and cold.

Watch for Signs of Heatstroke

Be aware of the signs of heatstroke in pets, including excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, vomiting, and collapse. If you suspect your pet is suffering from heatstroke, move them to a cooler area immediately and seek veterinary care.