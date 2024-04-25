Another loss for Gujarat

Sai Sudharsan (65) and David Miller (55) valiant knocks went in vain as Delhi Capitals won the match by 4 runs against Gujarat Titans. Rashid Khan (21) also fought hard till the last ball for the Titans but it wasn’t enough for them. Rishabh Pant smashed an unbeaten 88 as Delhi Capitals posted a mammoth 224/4 against Gujarat Titans. Rishabh Pant, DC Captain and Player of the Match said, (On choosing Rasikh for 19th over) Nortje was having a tough time. T20 is a funny game, after 14-15 overs the ball was coming on nicely. So we wanted to trust Rasikh, always trust someone who is bowling well in a game. I think it is about instincts as a captain, it will come off sometimes. Happy it worked today. Surely at 43/3, we wanted to just keep going and target their main spinners. If we get something, we will take it on and keep rotating the strike. Everyday that I’m in the middle, I feel better. Every hour on the field matters, I love being on the field. I try to give it my 100% and it takes some time sometimes. I think the first six in the match gives me the confidence in a game. The more time I spend in the centre, the better I feel. Kuldeep Yadav, said, Happy to get the win. These two points are very important. Amazing game. When we went into the last over, knew it was going to be very tight. We had a plan, coach and captain wanted one over when Tewatia came into bat. Luckily it worked out. You have to read the batsmen and see what they are trying to do. We batted well, 225 is a good total. I didn’t want to try too much when I came into bowl. Just focused on my lines and lengths and saw what the batters were trying to do. (On Tewatia’s wicket) I bowled a few balls into the wicket to him, thought he might slog-sweep, it was a good plan from the keeper and we got the wicket.