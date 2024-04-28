Safety concerns prompt urgent inspections of transport corporation buses

Following a distressing incident where a bus conductor sustained injuries due to a detached seat in Tiruchy, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has taken swift action by directing the Transport Commissioner to conduct thorough inspections of all eight transport corporation buses within a tight deadline of two days.

Sources within the transport department revealed that stringent measures have been put in place, mandating inspections for buses over five years old. The scope of inspection encompasses critical components such as bus seats, doors, windows, and overall structural integrity.

Inspections are underway across all bus depots to ensure compliance with safety standards. A comprehensive report is expected to be compiled and submitted to assess the condition of each vehicle.

Of particular concern are buses operating on town and village routes, where reports indicate a significant deterioration in their condition.