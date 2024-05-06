STR confirmed as Kamal Haasan’s on-screen son in ‘Thug Life’

Following his triumphant return with acclaimed projects like “Maanaadu,” “VTK,” and “Paathu Thala,” Simbu, fondly known as STR, continues to captivate audiences with his versatile performances. Now, the excitement among his fans reaches new heights as the much-anticipated film “Thug Life” gears up for production under the direction of the legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Starring the iconic ‘Ulaganayagam’ Kamal Haasan in a pivotal role, alongside a stellar ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Gautham Karthik, Abhirami, Nassar, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Vaiyapuri, “Thug Life” promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Sources confirmed News Today that Simbu will portray the role of Kamal Haasan’s son in “Thug Life,” adding another layer of intrigue and anticipation to the project.

Currently, the film is in the midst of shooting at Delhi Aerocity, with some of Bollywood’s finest talents, including Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi, joining the ensemble cast. The inclusion of these renowned actors further underscores the scale and ambition of “Thug Life.”

An announcement poster featuring Simbu is set to be unveiled today, offering fans a glimpse into his character and setting the stage for what promises to be an electrifying performance. Additionally, a video teaser accompanying the poster release is slated to follow in the coming days, heightening anticipation for the film’s release.

Following the Delhi schedule, the team will embark on filming major portions in Chennai before concluding with a grand finale in London. With each location adding its own distinct flavor to the narrative, “Thug Life” is poised to take audiences on a thrilling cinematic journey spanning continents and emotions.