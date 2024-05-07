Stalin completes three years as CM

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently marked his third year in office with a poignant visit to the memorials of former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi.

The solemn occasion served as a reminder of the rich legacy of leadership and service that continues to guide Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Since assuming office on May 7, 2021, MK Stalin’s tenure has been characterized by a commitment to progressive governance and innovative welfare schemes aimed at uplifting the lives of the people of Tamil Nadu. One of the earliest announcements made by the Chief Minister was the ‘Vidiyal Payanam’ scheme, which offers free travel to women in government buses, later extended to transgender individuals.

As the Dravidian Model government enters its fourth year, it has garnered widespread acclaim for its pioneering initiatives across various sectors. Among these, the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam stands out, providing Rs 1,000 assistance to eligible women heads of families. This scheme has had a significant impact on empowering women economically and socially.

Another flagship initiative, the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, has received praise for its focus on improving education outcomes. Initially launched for students in Class 1 to 5 in government schools, the scheme was later extended to government-aided schools in rural areas, ensuring that children receive a nutritious meal to start their day.

In addition to welfare schemes, the government has prioritized healthcare through initiatives like the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. This scheme aims to bring healthcare services to the doorstep of residents, focusing on prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of diseases such as diabetes.

As MK Stalin’s government celebrates its third anniversary, it continues to demonstrate a steadfast commitment to the principles of social justice, equality, and inclusive development. Through visionary leadership and bold policy decisions, the government has set a new benchmark for governance in Tamil Nadu, earning the trust and confidence of its citizens.