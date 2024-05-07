Home Minister Amit Shah casts his vote in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday cast his vote in Ahmedabad, Gujarat for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Amit Shah was accompanied by his wife, son Jay Shah, at the polling booth at the Sub-Zonal office near Kameshwar Mahadev Temple, Naranpura area.

He, along with his family members, stand in a queue as they await their turn to cast their votes.

Earlier, Amit Shah urged voters to step out and vote for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections and asked voters to elect a government that has experience in “public welfare” and a “blueprint” for a developed India.

“In the third phase of the Lok Sabha Election, I appeal to all the voters who are going to cast their votes today to accept voting as a duty towards contributing to nation-building. Once again, vote for a corruption-free, caste-free, and dynasticism-free system. Elect a government that has experience in public welfare and a blueprint for a developed India,” Amit Shah posted on X.