Piyush Goyal slams Rahul Gandhi over remark on PM Modi’s Italy visit

New Delhi, May 21:

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday after the latter criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Italy in a snide social media post on X.

“Why does Rahul Gandhi hate India and everything made in India so much?” Piyush Goyal quipped.

“India has today become the world’s Trusted Destination through ‘Made in India’ and ‘Local Goes Global’, but the Congress sees a problem in every Indian achievement,” the Union Minister said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is now earning the global respect, investment, and trust that the country has been waiting for decades and that is what Rahul Gandhi cannot tolerate,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi had said on X that the Prime Minister is in Italy, distributing sweets, while the country is passing through an economic storm. Prime Minister Modi gifted a packet of Parle’s ‘Melody’ toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during their meeting in Rome. The Italian Prime Minister shared a video on social media of PM Modi gifting her a packet of toffee. ‘Melodi’ or ‘Melody’ is an internet nickname coined by social media users for the friendly public chemistry between Prime Minister Modi and his Italian counterpart Meloni.