Union Health Min reviews security for NEET-UG re-exam

New Delhi, May 21:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level meeting with central security and intelligence agencies on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination.

He directed strict action against fake Telegram channels spreading misinformation related to the medical-entrance exam. The minister stressed the need for heightened vigilance and foolproof security arrangements to ensure the safe, secure and fair conduct of the upcoming NEET-UG.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Education and the director general of the NTA were also present at the meeting, where preparations were reviewed in detail to identify vulnerabilities in advance and ensure timely preventive and corrective measures.