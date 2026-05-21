IUML okays Cabiner berth TVK-led govt

Chennai, May 21:

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is set to be included in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led coalition cabinet, marking another key development in the evolving alliance government.

According to reports, the party has agreed to accept a ministerial berth after being invited by the ruling coalition, which had also extended offers to other supporting parties.

While the Congress has already been allotted two Minister posts, with MLAs Rajesh Kumar and P. Viswanathan set to take charge, the coalition had also approached Left parties, VCK, and IUML for cabinet inclusion. .

However, Left parties such as CPI and CPM declined the offer to join the ministry, while VCK stated it would take a decision after internal consultations. In contrast, IUML has now agreed to join the cabinet, strengthening the coalition’s support base.

The IUML leadership is expected to announce the name of its minister soon. Among the two MLAs, A.M. Shahjahan, who won from Papanasam, and Syed Farooq Pasha, elected from Vaniyambadi, are being considered, with party president K. M. Kader Mohideen set to take the final call.

The move is seen as part of the TVK government’s broader effort to accommodate alliance partners and ensure wider political representation in the newly formed coalition cabinet.