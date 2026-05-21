DMK questions TVK after Tamil anthem row at oath ceremony

Chennai, May 21:

The Tamil anthem row at the swearing-in ceremony of C Joseph Vijay has triggered a political face-off, with the DMK now targeting the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) over the controversy.

The issue arose after Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was reportedly not played at the beginning of the oath-taking event, deviating from the long-standing protocol followed in Tamil Nadu. The omission drew criticism from various quarters, as the state song is traditionally rendered at the start of all official functions.

Reacting sharply, DMK leaders questioned TVK’s commitment to Tamil identity and cultural values, asking what happened to the party’s “guarantee” on safeguarding Tamil pride. The remarks come amid heightened political sensitivity surrounding language and cultural symbols in the state.

The controversy has intensified the political debate, with opposition parties pressing the government to strictly adhere to established norms.

In response, the TVK leadership has indicated that future events will follow proper protocol, ensuring Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu is played at the beginning and the national anthem at the end.