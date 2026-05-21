Very happy my son became Minister: Ex-Speaker Dhanapal

Chennai, May 21:

Former Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal expressed happiness over his son Logesh Tamilselvan becoming a minister in the newly formed cabinet.

Reacting to the development, Dhanapal said he was “very happy” that his son had been given a ministerial responsibility, calling it a proud moment for the family. He noted that his son’s elevation reflects recognition of his efforts and growing role in politics.

Logesh Tamilselvan, who was elected from Rasipuram constituency, had earlier joined the TVK led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and emerged as one of the prominent young faces in the new government. His induction into the cabinet is being seen as part of the leadership’s emphasis on youth representation and new-generation leaders.

Dhanapal also conveyed his gratitude and satisfaction over his son getting the opportunity to serve the people as a minister, describing it as a significant milestone in his political journey.