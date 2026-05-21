Modi & Shah ‘traitors’ who sold India: Rahul

New Delhi, May 21:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the RSS “traitors” who are “attacking the Constitution” every day and have sold the country’s interests to select industrialists.

The strong allegations by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha came on the second day of his visit to his constituency Raebareli. The BJP criticised his remarks as a reflection of his “anarchic mindset and character”.

Gandhi while addressing a ‘Bahujan Swabhiman Sabha’ in Raebareli to commemorate local revolutionary Veera Pasi, appealed to the public, “You will have to stand up and fight. When RSS workers come to your homes and talk about Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, you must tell them that their prime minister, their home minister and their organisation are traitors. They have sold our Hindustan and attacked our Constitution, Ambedkarji and Mahatma Gandhi.”

Later addressing an event in Amethi, Gandhi referred to his remarks made earlier in the day at Raebareli and said, “I had said that Modi and Amit Shah are traitors. If someone weakens and destroys our Constitution, then what else should they be called if not traitors?”

Taking on the RSS, he said, “They ask me to apologise. I will never apologise. I am not afraid of them.”