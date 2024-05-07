Heavy rainfall forecast for TN:RMC

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) issued a forecast on Tuesday predicting the likelihood of heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu.

The forecast attributed the anticipated rainfall to a change in the direction of winds prevailing in the lower atmospheric layers.

According to the RMC, seven districts are expected to experience heavy rain today, namely Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tirupattur. Additionally, there is a possibility of mild showers accompanied by thunder and lightning in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikkal from May 7 to May 12.

Looking ahead, the RMC highlighted that Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Nellai districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Wednesday, indicating the continuation of the wet weather pattern in the region.

The recent rainfall activity comes after some parts of the state experienced showers over the past two days. Despite the recent precipitation, Tamil Nadu has recorded a rainfall deficit of 73 percent during the summer season this year, with only 18 mm of rainfall received against the expected 69 mm.