After Rottweiler attack, TN bans 23 ‘dangerous’ dog breeds

Chennai: In the wake of a Rottweiler dog attacking a five-year-old girl in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department on Thursday banned any import, breeding, or sale of 33 breeds of dogs that have been termed “dangerous” for people.

According to the Animal Husbandry Department statement, the dog breeds that are banned are Tosa Inu, Fila Brasileiro, American Bulldog, Caucasian Shephard, Kangal Shepherd Dog, Terriers, Mastiffs, Tornjak, Cane Corso, Wolf Dogs, Akbash, Pitbull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Boerboel, Central Asian Shepherd Dog, South Russian Shepherd Dog, Japanese Tosa and Akita, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Canaria, Moscow Guard, and Bandog.