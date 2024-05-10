Akshaya Tritiya: Gold, silver prices on a high

Chennai: On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, gold and silver prices witnessed an increase in Chennai.

The price of 22-carat gold surged by Rs 360 per sovereign, reaching Rs 53,280 from the previous day’s Rs 52,920. Similarly, the cost of 1 gram of gold rose by Rs 45, now priced at Rs 6,660 compared to yesterday’s Rs 6,615.

Additionally, the price of silver saw a hike of Rs 1.30 per gram, with the current rate standing at Rs 90 per gram.

There is a profound belief that investing in gold on Akshaya Tritiya ensures a lifetime of prosperity and abundance. It is not merely a purchase but a sacred act, symbolizing the pursuit of blessings and the fortification of familial wealth.

The significance of Akshaya Tritiya transcends mere materialism; it is a celebration of continuity, resilience, and the eternal cycle of life. Families come together to honor this tradition, passing down rituals from one generation to the next, thereby preserving the sanctity of the occasion.