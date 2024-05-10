Modi spewing communal venom: TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

Chennai: K Selvaperunthagai, the President of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of inciting communal discord to divert attention from the failures of his government over the past decade.

In a statement, Selvaperunthagai condemned what he described as the Prime Minister’s “venomous” campaign tactics, particularly his distortion of the contents of the Congress manifesto. According to Selvaperunthagai, Modi’s inability to deliver on his electoral promises during his ten-year tenure has driven him to resort to divisive rhetoric, aimed at sowing seeds of discord among the populace.

Highlighting the contrast between Modi’s divisive rhetoric and the inclusive approach of the Congress leadership, Selvaperunthagai praised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for effectively countering the Prime Minister’s divisive agenda. He asserted that their concerted efforts have galvanized public opinion against the sectarian politics propagated by the Modi government.

Selvaperunthagai emphasized that the intense campaign led by Congress leaders has bolstered the prospects of a secular government led by the INDIA bloc, thereby signaling a potential shift in the political landscape. He expressed confidence that the electorate would reject the divisive tactics of the ruling regime and usher in a government committed to the principles of secularism and inclusive governance.